A man was arrested after local police say they found him hiding from Child Protective Services at McDonald’s

Woodsfield Police say were dispatched to McDonald’s because of a complaint of an adult male with a small child wearing only a diaper located at McDonalds. The caller also allegedly advised dispatch that the male subject stated they were hiding from Child Protective Services.

Police arrived on scene and say they found Roger Dylan Montgomery and observed him making indicators of narcotics use.

During the investigation, methamphetamine was recovered, police say. Also, police say Montgomery did drugs in the presence of the child.

Montgomery was arrested and taken to he Monroe County Jail on charges of Endangering Children and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

It’s reported the child is safe hands of a family member.