Brooklyn Kropka-Monroe, from Rayland Ohio, won $150,000 on the Cash Explosion 25X scratch-off, and she said it’s a blessing at just the right time.

After mandatory state and federal tax totaling 28 percent, Brooklyn will receive $108,000.

Brooklyn rarely plays, but she said if the machine is open sometimes she’ll stop for a ticket. The mother of three said she was surprised to find she won $150,000, and it comes just as she’s preparing to return part time to work after maternity leave.



“It’s a blessing, really. Anything we can pay off, we’re going to do that, and put some money away for the kids. It just comes at the right time and will help take a little stress away,” she said.

Wal-Mart Supercenter #2199, located at 50739 Valley Plaza Dr in St. Clairsville, sold the winning ticket.

Cash Explosion 25X is a $5 scratch-off with a top prize of $150,000. As of November 14, 2023, there are four top prizes remaining in the game.