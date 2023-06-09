A local Ohio teen was arrested after he allegedly stole from multiple vehicles, according to deputies.

Sheriff Paden from Guernsey County says a 15-year-old male was arrested after the department received reports of multiple thefts from vehicles along the Indian Lakes Rd. as well as the surrounding streets over the weekend.

Deputies say they were alerted that the teen lived in the area and interview the teen and were able to confirm that he was in fact the individual responsible for taking the items from several cars in the Rolling Hills Area.

Deputies were able to recover several of the items stolen including two firearms, prescription medication, and other valuables.

The juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Office and turned over to the Juvenile Court Probation Officers, where he was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Sheriff Paden said that several charges are pending against the boy and he will have a hearing in front of the Juvenile Court Judge in the future