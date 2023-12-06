STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced that Trooper Brody Robinson has been selected as the 2023 Cambridge District Trooper of the Year.

Lieutenant Robert Bodo says, “Trooper Robinson exemplifies what it takes to be an Ohio State Trooper. Trooper Robinson possesses great leadership abilities, professional ethics, and enthusiastic work attitude.”

The OSHP says that Trooper Robinson is now in contention with eight other Troopers from across the state for the honor of being named the 2023 Ohio State Trooper of the Year.

Originally from Carrollton and a 2016 graduate of Carrollton High School, Trooper Robinson joined the 167th Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy class in January 2020 and was appointed to the Steubenville Post in August 2020.

According to officials, Trooper Robinson also received the Criminal Patrol Award in 2023 and was selected Steubenville Post Trooper of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

