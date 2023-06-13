A local Ohio village said they have found lead in their water system that exceeds the federal action level.

The village of Tuscarawas said samples of their water were collected on May 17 and tested on June 7th. Out of 20 samples collected, 11 showed elevated lead levels. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency indicates the maximum allowable concentration of lead in public drinking water is 15 micrograms per liter.

Lead can lead to serious health issues especially for pregnant women and young children, according to The Villiage. Scientists have linked the effects of lead on the brain with lowered IQ in children. Adults with kidney problems and high blood pressure can be affected by low levels of lead more than healthy adults. During pregnancy, the child receives lead from the mother’s bones, which may affect brain development.

The Health Department said to run your tap water for 15 to 30 seconds before using it for drinking or cooking. Use cold water for cooking and preparing baby formula, as lead dissolves more easily in hot water. Do not boil the water, as it will not remove lead. If your plumbing fixtures contain lead, consider replacing them.

The village says they are working with the Ohio EPA to determine the steps needed to correct the lead issue.

