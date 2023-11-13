WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio woman was arrested and allegedly found with a “nugget” of crystal meth

Deputy Tucker with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-77, Aurelius Township, on November 8 when he stopped a Black Hyundai bearing Ohio registration due to fictitious plates.

According to the sheriff’s report, the driver was identified as Nicole J. Wenzel, age 37, of Caldwell, Ohio.

During the stop, the smell of marijuana was present, prompting the deputy to perform a search of the vehicle.

The deputy asked Wenzel if there were any illegal substances in the car, and she handed him a plastic container with a crystal-like substance and a white pill inside. Wenzel stated the pill was gabapentin.

According to the report, Wenzel was arrested and transported to the jail.

She produced more of a crystal-like residue out of her pocket during the booking process. She had a “nugget” that resembled crystal methamphetamine, which she attempted to conceal from officers.

Wenzel was charged with tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of drugs, and possession of drugs.

