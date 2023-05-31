A local woman was arrested on Wednesday morning and is facing drug possession and child endangerment charges.

Officials say Sara Kushner, 35 years old, from Piney Fork, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was executed in Dillonvale, Ohio.

Drug task force detectives allegedly seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, and a firearm.

Officials say Kushner was arrested without incident.

Kushner also had an outstanding warrant out of Summit County for failure to appear for possession of drugs.

Kushner is in the Justice County Justice Center pending arraignment.