WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Kevin Householder and his son Andrew, along with Kevin’s brother Jay had a busy day. They were working on a sewer in the basement of a Wellsville home. It was just one of many jobs they had been on the last few days.

“There is typically a rash of plumbing calls. Kitchen sinks clog up, garbage disposals, sewers — like this sewer that gets used more. People have relatives coming in,” said Kevin Householder, of Householder Plumbing.

The day is known as Brown Friday, and not for anything pleasant, but it’s more than just one day.

“This should be Brown Week, really, because it happens before Thanksgiving; it happens after Thanksgiving,” Kevin said.

“Thanksgiving, I had to make a couple of emergency calls on Thanksgiving day, and we’re out today, working on stuff that happened yesterday,” said Jay Householder, of Rosebud Sanitation.

On this clogged sewer, they used 56 feet of what is called a “snake.” It was fed through the hole, looking for the issue, but it got stuck. They tried using their “Electric Eel Snake Machine” to reverse it out, which didn’t work.

Kevin’s guess was that the old cement piping had broken.

“And sometimes, the ground shifts over the years and it shears a pipe off, so now, when we run our snake down there, instead of going down the sewer into the city’s sewer, the snake goes out into the dirt, and sometimes, we get stuck into the dirt. When it comes to that, we got to bring one of our backhoes in to dig it out,” he said.

Both Householder brothers say this is rare, however, and they add that there are things people can do to prevent from being on their call list over the holidays.

“If they know they’re going to have a whole bunch of people, and they haven’t done anything with the septic tank, they should be pumping it every three to five years. That’s average,” Jay said.

Kevin Householder said he avoids something as well.

“I don’t have a garbage disposal in my own house. They’re a terrible idea. Why would you put potato peelings and chicken skins and stuff down the garbage disposal when you’ve got a garbage can you can throw it in?” Kevin Householder said.