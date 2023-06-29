BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Two men from Ohio are currently in the Belmont County Jail after they led police on a chase through multiple counties

St. Clairsville Highway Patrol State police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-70 in Belmont County, Ohio.

The driver, Dylan Wright, 28 of Columbus, Ohio, allegedly drove away from the traffic stop and a pursuit took place.

The pursuit entered Guernsey County through I-70 and then continued north on I-77 before going off the roadway and becoming disabled.

According to the report, the driver of the vehicle ran from police on foot and was arrested with the assistance of the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Inside the vehicle, multiple catalytic converters were located as well as tools that could have been used in removing catalytic converters from vehicles, according to police

Officials say the Wright was transported to Southeastern Medical Center for injuries sustained during the incident. He is currently in the Belmont County Jail after being medically cleared.

The passenger Deshawn Montgomery, age 28, of Columbus, is also in the Belmont County jail as an accomplice and a parole violation.