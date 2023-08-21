Local police say they are looking for a missing teenager.

Police in the area are looking for 16-year-old Nick Connor.

Connor is listed as 5’10, 340 pounds.

He was last seen walking the Toronto train tracks Friday night.

According to a social media post, Connor could have potentially been catfished and currently has no money and his phone is off.

Toronto police say they are checking cell phone records and are actively searching.

If you have any information on Connor contact the police at 740-537-1591