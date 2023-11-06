JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Following the announcement of their No Shave November Campaign the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of possible scams.

Officials say that recently they have been receiving reports of people impersonating deputies and asking for money to support their No Shave November campaign.

Deputies say this is a scam and they would never call anyone asking for money.

If someone calls asking for money they urge you to hang up and do not give out any credit card information.