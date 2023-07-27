BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department announced in a press release that on July 26, detectives with the Sheriff’s “Criminal Interdiction Unit” conducted a traffic stop that led to the seizure of a substantial amount of drugs and money.

A K-9 unit was deployed during the initial traffic stop on Interstate-70 and a positive indication for drugs was noted.

Detectives searched the vehicle and located cocaine, suspected Fentanyl, and over $4,000 in suspected drug proceeds.

Further investigation led to a search warrant at a local hotel where a large quantity of cocaine was located by detectives.

Ledon Gaither, 46, of Cleveland, Ohio was arrested and charged with multiple counts of trafficking in drugs, and multiple counts of possession of drugs.

Courtney Liberatore, 34, of Martins Ferry, Ohio was arrested and charged with possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools.