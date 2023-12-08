STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Brody Robinson has been selected as the 2023 Cambridge District Trooper of the Year.

This came after a recent announcement that he was named Steubenville Post Trooper of the Year, which made him eligible for the Cambridge District title.

Lieutenant Robert Bodo says Robinson has great leadership abilities, professional ethics, and has an enthusiastic work attitude.

Originally from Carrollton and a 2016 graduate of Carrollton High School, Trooper Robinson joined the 167th Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy class in January 2020 and was appointed to the Steubenville Post in August 2020. Trooper.

Trooper Robinson says he works with a great group of people, and he’s thankful for his strong and supportive family.

“I’m just very I’m very honored that people I work with recognize me and voted for me. It’s just it’s very cool, very humbling experience to say the least, especially going up with the senior staff, Lieutenant Colonel, the Majors. It was a very cool experience, something that something I’ll be able to tell my son about someday and show him my awards and stuff like that. So it’s a very cool experience. I’m very honored.” Trooper Brody Robinson – Ohio State Highway Patrol District Trooper of the Year

He is now in contention with eight other Troopers from across the state for the honor of being named the 2023 Ohio State Trooper of the Year.

Trooper Robinson has also received the Criminal Patrol Award in 2023 and was selected Steubenville Post Trooper of the Year in 2022 and 2023.