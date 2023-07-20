STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Franciscan University of Steubenville purchased the Sleep Inn and Suites and announced plans to transform it into a new men’s residence.

The Blessed Solanus Casey Hall will offer a residential experience, including its own chaplains, Residence Life Staff, and households.

The residence will provide housing for 140 students this fall.

Father Dave Pivonka, TOR ’89, president of Franciscan University, said they are excited about the opening of the new facility and that it is another milestone as they continue to expand and educate more students.

Bill Williams, the owner of the Sleep Inn and Suites, said he was inspired to sell the property when Brenen Pergi, Franciscan University’s Vice President of Operations, told him about Father Pivonka’s vision and the exciting developments at the University.

Following the signing of the purchase agreement, Williams will present a donation from the proceeds of the sale to representatives from Steubenville High School and Catholic Central High School to support their football programs.

Blessed Solanus Casey Hall will offer a premium residence life experience including a grotto dedicated to Blessed Mother Mary, larger student rooms, private bathrooms, and unique amenities such as a turf field, fire pits, exercise and weight room, hammock village, and a grab-and-go food service.

Plans are also underway for a future pickleball court, expanded patio, and event space. The new outdoor facilities, which will be added over the next 12 months, will be open to all Franciscan students, not only Casey Hall residents, making it a destination for all students to enjoy.

Heavenly Coach of Steubenville will provide regular shuttle services to the main campus, and a new well-lighted sidewalk will make Casey Hall a short, 10-minute walk to Christ the King Chapel. Security cameras will be installed throughout the property, which will be fully monitored by campus security, and there will be an enhanced security presence at all lower campus halls.