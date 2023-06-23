MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Mount Vernon home is on the market for $2.58 million, listed as an “executive country retreat” with a private pond and more than 40 acres of wildlife.

Located at 10268 Liberty Chapel Road, the home sits on nearly 43-acres. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Pics)

Located at 10268 Liberty Chapel Road, the home sits on nearly 43 acres in Knox County featuring a four-acre pond home to walleye, trout and bass. The property is five miles west of downtown Mount Vernon, and a 40-minute drive north of Polaris Fashion Place.

Built in 2009, the 6,230 square-foot home features five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and detached four-car garage. Inside, large windows line a two-story living room decorated with natural wood tones, hunting memorabilia and a curved staircase guarded by a full-body taxidermy bear.

The aesthetic continues into the home’s spacious kitchen with granite countertops, a walk-in pantry and an island with seating for dining and entertaining. Beyond the great room, an expansive deck lines the back half of the home with sweeping views of the pond and wooded property.

Steps from the home, the detached four-car garage includes a finished room on the second floor with a small living space and storage for hunting gear. A 3,200-square-foot barn and a fisherman’s dock at the edge of the pond round out the property’s features.

Learn more about the property listed by Robert Cassel, Cassel and Associates Realtors, and Marka Lyle, Howard Hanna Real Estate, here.