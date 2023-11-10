WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A lakefront central Ohio estate is on the market $4.2 million, listed as a secluded “stone castle” with panoramic views of Hoover Reservoir, a stainless elevator and an outdoor sports complex.

The 16,381-square-foot home was constructed in 1994. (Courtesy Photo/DeLena Ciamacco with RE/MAX Connection)

Located at 7000 Duncans Glen Drive, the gated property sits on 18.99 acres on the banks of Hoover Reservoir in Westerville. The 16,381-square-foot home constructed in 1994 includes seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, three half bathrooms and eighteen covered parking spaces.

Inside, an iron bridal staircase and a crystal chandelier frame the entryway that leads to the two-story main living room with floor-to-ceiling windows. Adjacent to the staircase, a piano room and a sitting room are adorned with mirroring fireplaces. White roman pillars line the main hallway leading to the kitchen and an additional living room.

Inside the 16,381-square-foot Westerville home. (Courtesy Photo/DeLena Ciamacco with RE/MAX Connection)

The sparkling white aesthetic continues into the home’s kitchen, accented with a brown-stained island, gold hardware and green crystal chandeliers. Up the elevator, several bedrooms fill out the top floor with custom walk-in closets, including the primary suite with a grand walk-in shower and spa bathtub.

An expansive outdoor patio with a stone fireplace lines the rear of the home, leading to the wooded backyard with access to a private boat dock on Hoover Reservoir. Lighted basketball and tennis courts and an eight-foot one-mile walking path round out the property’s amenities.

The 16,381-square-foot home was constructed in 1994. (Courtesy Photo/DeLena Ciamacco with RE/MAX Connection)

View more photos of the property listed by DeLena Ciamacco with RE/MAX Connection here.