A report of a hit-skip in the McDonald’s drive-through in Caldwell escalated as the suspect’s behavior allegedly became aggressive and violent.

Noble County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the McDonald’s on Aug. 26, where a white car reportedly struck a customer’s vehicle and left the scene.

Soon afterward, a white car was seen driving through the grass at a nearby restaurant, then going off the road, through a concrete ditch and ending up in a yard.

Deputies charged the driver, 28-year-old Damian Perea of Albequerque, New Mexico, with operating a vehicle under the influence and hit/skip.

They say his behavior escalated, screaming and head-butting the cage in the cruiser, then at the jail, allegedly urinating in a trash can and finally kicking a corrections officer in the face.

He’s now also charged with assault on a corrections officer, a felony.

Deputies say 39-year-old Krista Gurule, also of Albequerque, arrived on scene, claiming to be Perea’s wife.

She was arrested for obstructing official business.

Both have posted bond and are awaiting hearings.