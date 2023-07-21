WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man was arrested in Ohio after police say he was driving in the fast lane with no traffic in the right-hand lane.

Deputies say they noticed a vehicle with a Florida registration and stopped it on I77 at the 2-mile marker, Pioneer Township.

Officers say they identified Joseph A. Russ. Deputies say they spoke to Russ and smelled an odor or that marijuana was coming from inside the vehicle. Russ allegedly admitted he had marijuana in the car

Due to the odor and the alleged admission of marijuana being in the vehicle, officers searched the vehicle

The search found a jar with several baggies of white powder.

As a result, approximately 70 grams of suspected cocaine and 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine was found in the vehicle, according to officials.

Suspected crack, cocaine, methamphetamine and paraphernalia

Russ was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail.

Russ was charged with F-1 trafficking in cocaine and F-3 trafficking in methamphetamine.

Russ appeared in Marietta Municipal Court and is being held on $50,000 bond.

