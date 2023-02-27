A man in Ohio was arrested after deputies said they received a a call that said a man was found and he ‘didn’t appear to be doing well.’
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they went to check on a male that was allegedly sitting in a maroon pickup truck at Lewisville Carryout on SR 78 for over an hour.
Deputies say their K9 Max performed an open-air sniff of the vehicle and K9 MAX indicated on the driver’s door of the vehicle.
During a search deputies say they found Methamphetamines, Cocaine, drug paraphernalia, scales and baggies.
William Hitchings, from Michigan, was arrested and transported to the Monroe County Jail on the following charges: 2 Counts of Trafficking in Drugs, Possession of Meth (Bulk), Possession of Cocaine (Bulk), and Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments.