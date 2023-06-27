A man was arrested in Ohio on Monday after he allegedly cut down power lines that caused power outages in a local area.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from South Central Power Company advising that Michael Yonak was cutting down their power lines.

Officials say this caused power outages in the area due to Yonak’s actions, and that power lines were laying in the fields.

Deputies say they arrived on the scene and placed Michael Yonak under arrest and transported him to the Monroe County Jail.

Yonak completely cut 1 power pole down with live wires, and cut another pole multiple times before the saw got stuck, according to officials.

Officials say he is being held on charges of Disrupting Public Services and Vandalism.