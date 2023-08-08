SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — The Summit County County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Ohio man in Green, Ohio, after he allegedly carjacked multiple vehicles and led deputies on a foot chase.

Deputies with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a carjacking after Mark Carlson, 44, attempted to carjack a vehicle at a BP gas station.

Deputies say that Carlson carjacked a vehicle in the city of Akron earlier in the day and then ran out of gas.

Carlson then attempted to carjack the second vehicle, where he was unsuccessful, and ran to Taco Bell on Arlington Road, where he carjacked a car in the drive-thru line.

He forced his way into the vehicle after a struggle with the female driver.

Carlson fled in the vehicle with the driver’s three children, ages six, five, and two.

He crashed into the building, let out the six and five-year-old children, and drove away with the two-year-old in the back seat.

Carlson then drove to Circle K on Massillon Road, removed the two-year-old, and fled southbound on Interstate 77.

Sheriff’s Office Patrol units pursued southbound and then northbound on I-77.

Carlson continued into Akron and exited his vehicle near Shelby Avenue and Evers Street.

Officials say Carlson fled on foot, and deputies pursued him into a wooded area.

The Akron Police Department responded and assisted with the apprehension of Carlson.

Carlson was arrested and taken into custody.

One of the deputies was transported to the hospital by the Akron Fire Department.