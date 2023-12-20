BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police investigated a report of a man exposing himself in a Dollar Tree store Monday night.

The incident happened around 6:20 p.m. at the store in the 500 block of East Midlothian Boulevard in Boardman, according to a police report.

An employee told officers that a man exposed his genitals in the store and was touching himself inappropriately before the employee called 911. The employee described the person as a Black man in his late 40s, who is about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt and a black or gray coat.

Before officers arrived, reports said that the man exited the store and walked north across Midlothian Boulevard. Once the suspect crossed Midlothian Boulevard, the employee lost sight of the man.

Police said they were unable to view the surveillance video of the incident at the time of the police response.

The Boardman Police Department filed a police report regarding the incident.