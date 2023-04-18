COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was arrested on Ohio State’s campus after an attempted assault on Ohio State University Medical Center employees, who were trying to save his horse.

On April 16, OSU police responded to an active assault taking place at the Galbreath Equine Center, an emergency facility within the OSU Veterinary Medical Center that cares for horse breeds and disciplines. The report indicated a customer of the veterinary emergency services, 62-year-old Jan Klamar, was trying to assault emergency facility personnel who were performing emergency medical care on a horse he owned.

Officers arrived to find medical personnel restraining Klamar before he was placed under arrest, but not without issue. OSUPD said that Klamar locked his hands together, refusing to place them behind his back. Once cuffed, Klamar reportedly kicked an officer in the face as they were trying to place him in a cruiser.

The officers further restrained Klamar with a hobble device around his legs before putting him in the cruiser. Klamar is being charged with assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and misconduct at an emergency facility.