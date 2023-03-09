BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The man charged with beating a puppy and fracturing its bones in a St. Clairsville motel room was due in Belmont County Common Pleas Court Thursday, but he failed to appear.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Joseph Lee was indicted by the grand jury on one count of a Goddard’s Law violation—causing serious physical harm to a companion animal (a felony)—plus he faces two misdemeanor counts of harming a companion animal.

Judge John Vavra issued an arrest warrant.

Authorities have discovered that Lee is jailed in New Jersey facing domestic violence charges

When he is returned to Belmont County, Lee will face the animal cruelty charges, for which he could get a maximum sentence of 12 months.