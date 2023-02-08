BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Joseph Lee, facing two counts of causing harm to a companion animal, appeared in court Wednesday on those charges plus an earlier charge of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lee allegedly beat his four-month-old Husky puppy, and a vet exam of the pup showed numerous other fractures in various stages of healing.

The pup reportedly faces a long recovery and is safe in foster care.

Belmont County Northern Division Court Judge Chris Berhalter asked Lee if he now possesses any companion animals, and Lee said no.

Lee was already out on probation while facing the OVI charge when he was arrested on the animal cruelty charges on Jan. 31.

For that reason, Judge Berhalter set Lee’s bond at $25,000.

He was taken directly to jail from court.

Earlier in the hearing, Lee entered a guilty plea to the OVI charge, and was ordered to complete a driver intervention program by the end of June.

Regarding that charge, Lee told the judge “I made a mistake and I apologize for that.”

He was sentenced to 180 days for the driving while impaired, all of which were suspended except three.

His license was suspended for one year and he was placed on probation for one year.

If he should post bond, he was ordered to have no companion animals.

His pretrial on the cruelty charges is set for Feb. 15.

Both cruelty charges are misdemeanors, one punishable by up to 180 days in jail, the other by 90 days.

If he should post bond in the meantime, he was ordered not to have any companion animals.