Officials say a man died after drowning at a family gathering in Ohio.
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the 300 block of Mink Street Pataskala, Licking County, Ohio, on the report of a possible drowning.
Multiple people had been swimming at the time, according to officials.
Jonathan Guamanian Minchala, (27 years of age) became distressed in the water, and family members attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful, according to officials.
Officials say rescue drivers were able to locate his body, approximately 20’ from the shore.
Alcohol is not considered a factor and no foul play is suspected, according to officials.
The case is still being investigated by Detectives.