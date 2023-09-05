One person died on Sunday after a local ATV crash.

According to multiple reports, 34-year-old Nicholas Bucell of Parma drove a 2021 Polaris 570 with a juvenile passenger in Jackson Township on Township Road 25 and began driving southbound in Noble County.

Officials say that Bucell drove off the right side of the roadway and overturned into a creek bed.

Bucell was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital where he died. The juvenile was treated at the scene and released.

Officials say alcohol is believed to be a factor and a helmet was not in use.

The crash remains under investigation.