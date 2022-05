ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) said a man fell to his death Sunday at the Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve.

According to ODNR, the male hiker was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from the overlook at the preserve.

The Hocking County Coroner will determine the man’s identity.

ODNR is reminding all visitors to the preserve and to Hocking Hills State Park to stay on trail and follow safety instructions posted in the parks.