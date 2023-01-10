Ohio officials found a man dead on a roadway on Monday.

Perry County Sheriff’s Office along with Roseville Police Department, Roseville Fire/EMS, and Crooksville Fire/EMS were dispatched to the 11000 block of Old Rainer Road Roseville, Ohio, on the report of an unresponsive male laying in the roadway.

The coroner’s office was called and the man was pronounced dead

Officials say the man had apparent gunshot wounds and the and the exact cause of death is unknown pending the results of an autopsy.

The Sheriff’s Office said the identity of the male is being withheld until next of kin notification(s) can be made.

An investigation was made and the sheriff’s office said one male subject was taken into custody and later transported to the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail.

The name of the person arrested was not given at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office said there is no ongoing threat to the public and the identity of the male subject is being withheld pending formal charges.