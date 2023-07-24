LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The man convicted in the murder of a woman in Columbiana County was sentenced to jail.

Justin Givens was sentenced to 21 years to life in the shooting death of Mary Ann McGuire, whose body was found at her Depot Road home in Hanover Township in March 2022.

According to the Columbiana County Prosecutor’s Office, Givens pleaded guilty to murder with a firearm specification, grand theft of a firearm, tampering with evidence, aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children.

The aggravated murder charge was dropped.

Several family members of the victim were also in the court Tuesday, and they had a chance to speak.

McGuire’s daughter Alyssa said that while Givens took her mother, she holds onto cherished memories.

“Justin may have stolen my mother from this world, but she will forever walk by my side and be there encouraging me through life. She will forever be in our hearts and thoughts, and that is something he can never take away from me and my family,” Alyssa McGuire said.

Givens stared at his lap as McGuire’s family addressed the court, and they made note of his demeanor.

“I have prayed that we might see a glimpse of remorse in Justin’s face or demeanor, but that has never, never happened,” said Sally Jo Ewing Moore, McGuire’s sister.

McGuire’s brother Clem Ewing agreed.

“Since his incarceration, he has shown no remorse whatsoever,” Ewing said. “Your honor, neither you nor I, or anyone else, should ever have to witness anything like this. Yet Justin’s own two kids had to witness this.”

Judge Megan Bickerton addressed Givens before he was sentenced saying there are no words to describe the heinous acts he committed.

“Not even a mere sorry or a tear shed for a life you took. But for you, Mrs. McGuire would still be here today, loving your children. To you, her biggest crime was that she loved and protected your children,” Bickerton said. The finale of your conduct is serious beyond any description anyone could ever give. This family doesn’t get their loved one back.”

Givens has two other outstanding criminal cases in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court in connection to having weapons in prison. He has been jailed since his arrest. Those cases go to trial later this fall.

Brian Oehlbeck contributed to this report.