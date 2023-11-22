Police in Ohio are looking to find a subject that allegedly stole a Christmas baby figure from a historic theater in Ohio.

The Monroe Theatre in Monroe County says a man came in front of their theatre and vandalized a baby buggy and stole a baby figurine from the baby buggy.

“There is no “I’m sorry” we will find out who damaged this and stole the baby. We fully intend on pressing charges,” the Theatre said.

Monroe Theatre also said many of their statues have been protected by adding internal Air Tags which will show GPS location of them when stolen.

The Theatre said there is reward offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual but the amount of the reward was not given at this time.

Anyone with information should contact the Woodsfield Police at (740) 472-1612 or the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 472-1612