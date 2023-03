Steubenville, Ohio- An arrest has been made in connection to the December 15th 2022 robbery of Capri Sausage and Meatballs.

Mark Blancato, 46, was arrested and charged with a third degree felony.

He is alleged to have taken upwards of $2000 cash and keys to the front door of the establishment.

Police say they used extensive investigation tools and interviews to help identify the suspect.

Police also say the investigation is ongoing and other charges may be added to the case against Blancato.