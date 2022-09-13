AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a man crawled through a drive-thru window, struck an employee with a pan, and then took off with cash from the register.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Church’s Chicken on S. Main Street.

Police say the store manager told them she was hit with the pan when she confronted him.

The man took off on foot. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Information can also be given to Summit County Crimestoppers by calling 330-434-COPS, or texting tips to 274637 (TIPSCO)

Tips can remain anonymous.