The Ohio Supreme Court has heard the appeal of a man who says the state waited too long to charge him with attacking a woman 26 years ago.

At issue is the 2019 arrest of Ralph Bortree in the 1993 attack on a 19-year-old woman, who was abducted, raped and left for dead.

Though the statute of limitations for rape and kidnapping had expired, prosecutors said Bortree could still be charged with attempted aggravated murder.

Bortree’s attorney argues that state law doesn’t specifically define a limit for attempted aggravated murder and therefore its statute of limitations expired.