WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)– Police were called to a Warren, Ohio home night for a stabbing which a witness said happened after a 5-year-old boy was punched for singing the alphabet.

Police were called just after 6 p.m. to the 2100 block of Niles Road SE on reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the 40-year-old victim lying on the floor in an upstairs bedroom with a puncture wound near his clavicle. The victim said he was having trouble breathing.

Officers applied pressure to the wound before he was taken to Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

The victim told police that he was there to pick up his television when an argument happened with the suspect, according to a police report.

A witness at the scene told police he believed the victim was stabbed because he punched a 5-year-old boy for singing his ABCs, the report stated.

Reports said that the person responsible for the stabbing left the scene before officers arrived.

Police cleared the scene without further incident.