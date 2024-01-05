MARIETTA, Ohio — A Nelsonville, Ohio man led Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents on a 32-mile chase through Washington County on Tuesday, January 2.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the agents attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Rodney Duane Shriver, 33, in the parking lot of Family Dollar in Lowell, Ohio.

As agents approached, Shriver sped away in a vehicle that belonged to a friend, traveling through several side streets in Lowell before heading southbound onto State Route 60 towards Marietta with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Officials say once in Marietta, Shriver eventually made his way to State Route 821 and then northbound on State Route 821 towards Warner, Ohio, continuing eastbound on State Route 530 back into Lowell.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, as Shriver entered Lowell, he lost control of the vehicle and struck a utility pole.

Not sustaining any injuries, officials say Shriver was taken into custody without further incident.

Officers from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Marietta Police Department, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

Officials say Shriver was placed under arrest and was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of fentanyl, failure to comply with an order or signal of a peace officer, and parole violation, all felony charges.

A warrant out of Morgan County for contempt of court was also served on Shriver.

Shriver is currently being held at the Washington County Jail, and officials say additional charges may be pending as the incident is still under investigation.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Wednesday, January 3, 2024)