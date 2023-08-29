Deputies say they arrested a man who ran away from them on a motorcycle.

While investigating an anonymous tip, Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said they observed a motorcycle pass them on Branch Road.

Deputies say they followed the motorcycle and put on their flashing emergency lights with sirens to signal the motorcycle to pull over.

The motorcycle revving loudly could be heard by deputies, and deputies say the motorcycle began pulling away from him.

During the pursuit, deputies say they noticed the registration of the motorcycle was set to be expired.

Deputies say they used the PA speaker and let the driver know, they knew who they were and that they were under arrest.

The motorcycle driver then threw his hands up and then stopped.

Arrested was David Wolfert, age 44, from Lowell, Ohio.

Wolfert was charged with failure to comply, expired plates, and driving under suspension.

When asked why Wolfert ran, he stated he just wanted to feed his family, according to deputies

Wolfert was transported to the Washington County Jail.