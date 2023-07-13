The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that the language of an insurance policy prevents a man who lived at a residential care facility for adults, and who was injured by another resident in a knife attack, from collecting a near $1 million court judgment from the facility’s insurer.

Austin Krewina was living at the Brown County Care Center in Georgetown in 2014 when fellow resident Colin Doherty attacked him with a knife, causing severe injuries to Krewina’s neck and back.

Doherty was indicted for felonious assault and other crimes. He pleaded not guilty to felonious assault by reason of insanity, and the trial court found him not guilty by reason of insanity.

Krewina filed a civil lawsuit against Doherty and the care center. The center asked United Specialty, the insurance provider, to provide a legal defense and to pay any judgment issued against it. United denied the request, explaining that under the policy, bodily injuries arising out of any assault or battery were specifically excluded.

A Supreme Court majority found that a commercial general liability policy covering the Brown County Care Center precludes coverage of the judgment because a provision that excludes coverage for “bodily injury arising from assault or battery” applies. The decision overturns a First District Court of Appeals decision, which determined the “assault or battery” exclusion did not apply. The appellate court concluded the resident who stabbed Austin Krewina in 2014 did not “assault” Krewina because he lacked the mental capacity to do so.

Writing for the Court majority, Chief Justice Sharon L. Kennedy explained the plain language definition of assault in the insurance policy exclusion applies and Krewina was in fact assaulted by the other resident. The attacker’s subjective intent is irrelevant, she stated.

“What happened to Krewina is unfortunate, but it is the language of the commercial general-liability policy, not our sympathy, that carries the weight in this case,” the opinion stated.