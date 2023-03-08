YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who appeared to be passed out Monday in a running SUV at a South Side intersection led police on a chase after he was awakened, reports said.

Monty Robinson, 20, of Youngstown, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, obstructing official business, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

An officer on his way to a call about an injured person just after 2 p.m. saw an SUV with Robinson behind the wheel that was in the turning lane at Hillman Street and West Indianola Avenue, reports said. Reports said it appeared that Robinson was sleeping, and when the officer looked inside, he saw a bag of crack cocaine next to the gear shift.

The officer knocked on the window, woke up Robinson, and told him to shut the SUV off. Instead, Robinson drove away, reports said.

The officer followed at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour, reports said, before Robinson collided with another vehicle at South and East Indianola avenues, got out of the SUV, and ran away.

Police tried to use their stun guns on Robinson, but they would not work because he was wearing multiple layers of clothing. He was eventually tackled in a nearby yard, reports said.

Reports said police found crack cocaine and fentanyl at the spot where Robinson was taken into custody.

Robinson was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center to be examined before he was booked into the jail.