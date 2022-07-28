PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A married couple in Portsmouth is now facing a slew of charges together, stemming from accusations the wife sexually assaulted a child while the husband was at work.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning that Dusty A. Polachek, 31, has been charged with the following felonies:

Three counts of endangering children

Three counts of corrupting another with drugs

Three counts of disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile

Attempted sexual battery

Importuning (asking a child younger than 13 to engage in sexual activity)

His arrest on Wednesday came two days after deputies took his wife, Kimberly Mae Polachek, into custody. The sheriff’s office said it was following up on a tip from Portsmouth police, who received information that the wife had sexually assaulted a 12-year-old.

A parent of the child knew nothing about the incident when investigators visited, and thought the 12-year-old was spending the night at a friend’s house. That turned out to be false, as the sheriff’s office said its detectives found the child sleeping at the Polacheks’ apartment.

The sheriff’s office initially thought Kimberly Polachek was engaging in sexual contact with the 12-year-old and letting him smoke marijuana while her husband was at work. However, her arrest led to new information coming out to investigators. Three victims came forward to tell them Dusty was involved in some incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement took Dusty Polachek to the Scioto County Jail on a $247,500 bond. He is set to appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Thursday. Kimberly Polachek had an appearance in court on Tuesday and was charged with the following felonies:

Two counts of rape

Two counts of kidnapping

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office did not share any new specific charges against Kimberly Polachek stemming from the additional victims’ accounts. However, a check on Thursday of Portsmouth Municipal Court records showed three separate felony rape cases listing her as the defendant.