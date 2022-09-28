YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted for allegedly knocking a woman’s teeth out after an argument over marijuana was arrested by U.S. Marshals Tuesday.

Elonde Washington, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court.

Police said Washington was wanted after a Sept. 10 argument with a woman in the 1600 block of Rosewood Avenue over marijuana when he punched her in the face and knocked out some of her teeth.

A warrant was issued for Washington’s arrest Friday, and he was found by marshals Tuesday.