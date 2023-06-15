FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A missing person alert has been issued for a teen that was in an Ohio wellness facility.

Shaunna and Ted O’Connell are searching for their daughter, Riley O’Connell, 18, after she went missing from the Evoke Wellness Facility in Hilliard, Ohio, on June 14.

Shaunna O’Connell is the Mayor of Taunton, Massachusetts ., a city about 40 miles south of Boston.

O’Connell had been receiving therapy to battle long-term mental health issues and is without vital medication.

O’Connell may be going by the alias Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva. She is 18 years old, 130 lbs., and 5’5″ tall. She has long blonde hair with red tips and was last seen wearing red shorts, a white tank top, and no shoes.

If you have seen Riley or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Hilliard Police Department immediately at 614-334-2324.

Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital in locating Riley and ensuring her well-being.