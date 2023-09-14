On Monday, September 18, McDonald’s restaurants across the country are celebrating National Cheeseburger Day by offering 50¢ Double Cheeseburgers, exclusively available through the McDonald’s app.

The McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger features two 100% pure all beef patties seasoned with just a pinch of salt and pepper. It’s topped with tangy pickles, chopped onions, ketchup, mustard and two melty American cheese slices.

After downloading the app, customers can access the deal one of two ways: Use the Mobile Order and Pay function or scan the available QR code at the Drive Thru, Front Counter or Kiosk. Limited to one use per customer.

