Ohio– A Meningococcal Disease Outbreak has been found in Ohio.

The Jefferson County, Ohio General Health District is investigating three possible cases of meningococcal disease in Jefferson County. Two cases have been confirmed while one suspected case is awaiting final test results. All cases being investigated are in the pediatric population.

The children are receiving necessary medical treatment, as well as family members for post exposure prophylaxis. The cases being investigated are located in north/northwest Jefferson County, and the children do not attend the public school system.

The most common symptoms of meningococcal disease include fever, headache and stiff neck. Other symptoms could be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light and altered mental status. It is important that treatment starts as soon as possible, so please contact your primary care provider if you are experiencing symptoms.

Per the CDC, people spread meningococcal bacteria to other people by sharing respiratory and throat secretions (saliva or spit). Generally, it takes close or lengthy contact to spread these bacteria. Fortunately, they are not as contagious as germs that cause the common cold or the flu. People do not catch the bacteria through casual contact or by breathing air where someone with meningococcal disease has been.

The Jefferson County Health Department says please remember to take necessary precautions to protect your health: wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home when ill, and stay up to date on vaccines.

If you have any questions, please contact the JCGHD at 740-283-8530.