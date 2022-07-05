BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) — Wells Township Haunted House will open its gates at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 for its second annual Mid-Summer Metal Fest.

Seven regional heavy metal bands will take the stage at 4 p.m. before the haunted house opens its doors for its Lights Out Tour at 7 p.m. that night.

The single admission price of $14 includes a concert and haunted house tour.

Ripple Recording Artists, with more than 2 million Spotify streams, Doctor Smoke headlines the stellar heavy metal lineup that includes:

Doctor Smoke

Altared States (Wheeling, WV)

Iron Brigade (Pittsburgh, PA)

Skarlett Sky (Pittsburgh, PA)

Strangle the Witness (Pittsburgh, PA)

Skeptic Lens (Akron, OH)

Agnauseam (Columbus, OH)

Limited seating is available, so personal lawn chairs are welcome.

While the event is open to participants of all ages, alcohol in coolers are welcome (cans only, no glass) for those 21 years of age and older who present identification.

Concessions will be available and a mechanical bull will be among the evening’s entertainment offerings at an additional cost.

Guests touring the haunted house must sign a waiver before entering.

April’s Rockin’ Merch will be on hand offering handmade jewelry, band pins, and clay sculptures.

Owner and operator of Wells Township Haunted House said last year’s event trial run was a huge success and so he and Mike Tronka, co-founder of the event and Altared States guitarist, have decided to continue it as an annual concert festival.

“Heavy metal and horror go hand in hand,” Norman said. “During the Halloween season, we usually have metal bands playing on the stage here for the crowd. Mike approached me to give this a try, and it went better than our wildest dreams.”

Tronka said he approached Norman because his band enjoyed playing at the venue.

“Altared States played here one Friday night in October and we thought it should be used more often for metal shows,” he said. “They have a roomy stage, quality sound system and technician, lighting and even fun pyrotechnics. I asked Sean to take a chance.”

Presale tickets are available at www.wellstownshiphauntedhouse.com.ticketleap.com. Higher priced advance tickets, with less than an half hour wait time are available.