Officials in Ohio say they are looking for a missing 13 year-old-boy.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio says they are looking for Jaiden Curenton.

Jaiden is 5’5, 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say Jaiden was last seen wearing red shorts along with a black and white shirt on August 17.

Jaiden was allegedly seen in Steubenville, Ohio when he walked away from his residence on Wilson Ave during the night of the 16th of August and then was seen at the Steubenville City Schools back-to-school event on the 17th of August.

It should be noted that Jaiden is considered to be a runaway juvenile, NOT an abduction or mysterious disappearance. Nonetheless, every effort is being made to locate Jaiden, according to officials.

If you happen to see Jaiden or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at (740)-283-8600.