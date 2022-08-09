LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – We are learning more about the circumstances that may have led to the disappearance and death of a Lakewood man.

Cleveland Police say two days after 47-year-old Victor Huff went missing, police were called to the area of Train and Richner Avenues on the report of a body wrapped in a tarp. Police say when they arrived they found a decomposing body.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner determined Huff has been shot multiple times.

The Cleveland Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.