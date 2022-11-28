A woman from Ohio who was reported missing has been found dead in a backyard of a Pennsylvania home.

Adrianna Taylor, 23 years old from Cleveland, was reported missing on November 13 but allegedly her family had not seen her since October 8th, according to multiple news outlets.

Taylor was allegedly found unresponsive in a backyard in Wilkinsburg. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner says Taylor died on November 24 from a gunshot wound to the head.

KDKA says Cleveland Police Department and the FBI in Cleveland are handling the case.