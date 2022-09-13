AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – A teen missing from Oklahoma was found in Akron.

U.S. Marshals announced Monday that 17-year-old Shawna Justice, who had been missing for 10 months, was found in the Kenmore area of Akron.

An adult relative of Kenmore was arrested on an outstanding warrant during the teen’s recovery. Further charges are pending the investigation, according to a release from the U.S. Marshal Service.

“The speed at which the investigation developed over the last week, and a recovery was able to happen in this case was exceptional. Our officers should be commended for recovering this child swiftly and safe,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information on a missing or endangered juvenile is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-866-492-6833. Callers can remain anonymous. Additional information is available through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at missingkids.org.