COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pitcher Trevor Bauer was hit last week with an unprecedented two-season suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy, and now another accuser is coming forward, this one from Columbus.

Bauer received a two-season suspension without pay that he has said he will appeal. He was pitching most recently for the Los Angeles Dodgers but previously had been with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. And before he was a mainstay in the majors, he was with the the Indians’ triple-A affiliate, the Columbus Clippers, in 2013 and ’14.

The Washington Post published a story in which a woman from Columbus — whom The Post did not name because it does not normally name victims of domestic violence unless they agree to it — said Bauer crossed the line during a relationship in 2013 and 2014.

She said the relations were consensual but that “things happened outside of my consent.” The woman said Bauer punched her and choked her unconscious during their relations.

Bauer said in a statement through his representatives that he had a “casual and wholly consensual sexual relationship from 2013-2018” with the woman.

“None of our meetings ever involved a single non-consensual, let alone illegal, act,” Bauer said. “In fact, she is the one who introduced me to choking, both in our relationship and as a consensual act. … The incidents she detailed to the Washington Post — and specifically the one that involved non-consensual choking in which she claims to have convulsed and woken up on a hotel floor — absolutely never occurred, in any capacity.”

Bauer was not suspended over the relationship with the woman from Columbus. That was over a relationship with a woman from San Diego who alleged Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. Los Angeles prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to prove the woman’s accusations.

Bauer was placed on leave last July. The leave was originally set for seven days but was extended 13 times and due to expire Friday, when Commissioner Rob Manfred announced the discipline. It will potentially cost the 31-year-old just over $60 million from a three-year, $102 million contract.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence and sexual assault policy,” Bauer said in a statement. “I am appealing this action and expect to prevail. As we have throughout this process, my representatives and I respect the confidentiality of the proceedings.”

Bauer has filed a lawsuit against his San Diego accuser, and The Post previously reported about a different woman from Ohio who had sought a restraining order against Bauer. The woman from Columbus said those incidents were why she spoke out.

“You can only call so many women crazy before people are like, ‘But, hey, what’s the common theme here?’ ” she the The Post. “And it’s you.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.